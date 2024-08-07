Published 15:00 IST, August 7th 2024
Probe Ordered After Pictures Emerge of Beer Cans in UP Health Centre Vaccine Freezer
Probe has been ordered after pictures of beer cans and water bottles in the vaccine freezer of a primary health centre in the Khurja area
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
A probe has been ordered after pictures of beer cans and water bottles in the vaccine freezer of a primary health centre in the Khurja area | Image: Shutterstock/ Representational
