Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Updated June 10th, 2022 at 22:30 IST

Process pending ration card applications promptly: Delhi food minister to officials

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
| Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
New Delhi, Jun 10 (PTI) Delhi's Food and Civil Supplies Minister Imran Hussain on Friday conducted surprise inspection at Burari circle office and directed officials to strictly follow the first in-first out (FIFO) mode while processing new ration card applications, an official statement said.

During the visit, the minister enquired about the pending ration card applications pertaining to the circle office and also about the verification status of the pending applications.

The minister issued instructions to the concerned officers to promptly deal with pending applications and to resolve the cases at the earliest in the interest of beneficiaries and applicants.

"He directed the food supply officer to strictly follow the first in-first out mode while processing new ration card applications. The minister asked the food supply officer and other staff members to be courteous and cooperative in their behaviour with the public and respond promptly to their grievances," the statement said.

Taking into account the heatwave conditions, Hussain told the officials to ensure adequate seating space for the ration beneficiaries and applicants in the office and that facilities such as air coolers and fans are working in their optimal condition.

The minister also asked the officials to ensure availability of drinking water and other basic facilities for the ration beneficiaries.

"The minister said that the purpose of such visits and inspections is to ensure that the services and facilities reach the targeted beneficiaries promptly in a hassle-free manner. He also said that he will continue to make surprise inspections at the Circle offices and Fair Price Shops," the statement said. PTI AKM RCJ

Published June 10th, 2022 at 22:30 IST

