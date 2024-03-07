×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 7th, 2024 at 08:27 IST

Steps to Connect Coastal Road With Bandra Worli Sea Link Begins, BMC Initiates Launching of Girders

BMC has initiated the process of launching the girder of the bridge connecting Worli with the Bandra Worli Sea Link.

Reported by: Abhishek Tiwari
Bandra Worli Sea Link
BMC initiates final launch of girders to connect Coastal Road with Bandra Worli Sea Link | Image:PTI/ Representational
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has initiated its final exercise towards completion of the first phase of Mumbai Coastal Road Project (MCRP) by advancing the process of launching the girder of the bridge that will connect Worli with the Bandra Worli Sea Link (BWSL). During the entire procedure, the BMC will make up the final 850 metre-gap between the Worli interchange of the MCRP and BWSL.

So far, two girders of 44 metres and 46 metres have been installed by the civic body to bridge the gap, after the process started last month. The entire length will require multiple girders to bridge the gap, says the BMC.

Advertisement

Multiple girders will require to bridge the gap, says BMC official

Civic officials said that the entire process of launching girders is being taken up in barges that are anchored at the worksite on the Arabian Sea. It is being said that the 850 metres length of gap will be bridged by multiple small girders of 46 metres, 60 metres and 44 metres. 

Advertisement

Additionally, there will be a ‘bow-string’ bridge of 136 metres which will be made of a single girder at the worksite, which is in the middle of sea. The officials maintained that these barges are specifically brought from Abu Dhabi. 

An official of the civic body said, “After the girders are assembled, they are transported to the worksite and the entire process of girder launching is being carried out in the Arabian Sea since there is no adequate land-strip available, from where the bridge could be launched.” 

Advertisement

Process is being carried out in the middle of Arabian Sea

“The main challenge of implementing this project is that Worli has shallow water and thick density of bedrock, therefore during the low tide the rocks become visible. We are working 24 hours to analyse the condition of the sea and whenever we get a clear window of sea condition and wind speed, the process of girder launching is initiated,” the official said.

Advertisement

The making of this bridge was a major hurdle that civic authorities had to overcome for completing the MCRP project.

The fishing community demanded that the gap between the pillars on which the bridge is being created should be 200 metres, while the BMC’s recommendation of 60 metres would provide them a safe passage.

Advertisement

Following which, the fisherfolk went on a strike and the BMC had to revise the plan and had to remove one pillar to provide a wider navigation span to the boats. Since the engineers cannot erect an additional pillar, the civic body had resorted to the design of a ‘Bow-String’ girder bridge.

The speciality of ‘bow-string’ bridges is that the spans are held together through high-tension chords instead of having a base support on pillars. The chord forms an arch shaped girder from the outside and holds the ends of the bridge tightly with the surface.

Advertisement

Published March 7th, 2024 at 08:27 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

The Debate

False TRP Case Collapses

11 hours ago
England Players

England players dive

12 hours ago
Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin on 'Naatu Naatu'

13 hours ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara Gets Injured

14 hours ago
Malaika Arora

Malaika's Workout

14 hours ago
Deepveer

Deepveer's Viral Video

14 hours ago
Ram Charan

Ram Charan In Mumbai

19 hours ago
Aditi Rao Hydari

Aditi's Chic Look

19 hours ago
manjummel boys

Locals At Guna Caves

19 hours ago
Govinda

Govinda's Airport Fashion

19 hours ago
Kolkata Metro Update: Commercial Service on Kavi Subhash-Hemanta Mukhopadhyay Line to Commence Soon

WB's 1st Underwater metro

a day ago
Small Aircrafts Crashes In Nashville, All Five Onboard Killed

5 Dead In Nashville Crash

a day ago
Rihanna

Rihanna In Jamnagar

2 days ago
Kartik Aaryan

Kartik In Goa

2 days ago
Vijay Varma

Vijay At Gucci Event

2 days ago
Diljit Dosanjh at Ambani Event

Diljit At Anant's Bash

2 days ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara In Animal Print

2 days ago
Athiya Shetty

Athiya At Gucci Event

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Lies Never Win: Arnab Goswami After Fake TRP Case Collapses

    India News7 minutes ago

  2. IND vs ENG 5th Test Day 1 Live: Breakthrough secured by India!

    Sports 8 minutes ago

  3. Nifty, Sensex scale new peaks on Powell's upbeat remark

    Business News10 minutes ago

  4. Ranveer, Arijit Singh Deliver Electrifying Performances At Ambanis Bash

    Entertainment13 minutes ago

  5. Man Nearly Escaping Death While Trying To Catch An Electric Eel In Water

    India News17 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo