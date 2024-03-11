Updated March 10th, 2024 at 23:38 IST
Professor, His 8-Yr-Old Daughter Found Dead in Haryana’s Hisar
A professor and his eight-year-old daughter were found dead in his office inside the university campus in Haryana's Hisar district on Sunday evening, police said.
Chandigarh: A professor and his eight-year-old daughter were found dead in his office inside the university campus in Haryana's Hisar district on Sunday evening, police said.
The deceased was identified as Sandeep Goyal (35) who was working in Lala Lajpat Rai University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences in Hisar and his daughter. Goyal and his family were staying at the university campus.
Their throats were found to have been slit and their bodies were recovered from Goyal's office, police said. A police official said Goyal was being treated for depression.
Police said further investigation was underway.
Published March 10th, 2024 at 23:38 IST
