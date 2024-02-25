Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated April 17th, 2022 at 20:39 IST

Promising future awaits J&K: Lt Governor

Press Trust Of India
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Jammu, Apr 17 (PTI) Lt Governor Manoj Sinha on Sunday said various new initiatives taken by the Jammu and Kashmir administration have given wings to common man’s dream and promising future awaits the Union Territory.

Sinha called upon the people to play their important role and complement government’s efforts toward building a developed and prosperous new Jammu and Kashmir.

“Various new initiatives have given wings to a common man's dreams. A promising future awaits Jammu & Kashmir”, the Lt Governor said at this month’s episode of the “Awaam ki Awaaz” radio programme.

The programme was aired on all local and primary channels of All India Radio (AIR) in the UT and broadcast on DD Kashir.

“We are committed to the welfare of the poor, the marginalized and the vulnerable sections of the society,” he said, sharing the motivational and inspiring stories of the UT’s change-makers, who are rendering selfless service to the society.

The Lt Governor also acknowledged and appreciated the invaluable suggestions and ideas received from the citizens and assured objective actions on the same.

Noting that the government is according the highest priority to senior citizens' care and wellbeing, the Lt Governor said that the UT administration has ensured dedicated Geriatric and Palliative Care facilities in all the districts.

"Also specific instructions have been issued to the Social Welfare Department to achieve saturation of benefits under old-age pension schemes and other welfare programs for our elderly,” he said.

The Lt Governor underlined the need to make continuous efforts towards women empowerment.

"The government through its policy reforms and intuitive handholding schemes will usher in notable changes in the socio-economic and educational status of women in Jammu and Kashmir at a fast pace,” he said.

He said his administration is determined to establish an egalitarian society where every citizen gets the benefits of the prosperity of Jammu and Kashmir.

The Lt Governor observed that the youths have been the focal point of UT’s developmental agenda and Mission Youth and many new platforms of self-employment, empowerment are already helping youth to realize their true potential.

Sinha also mentioned about taking Centre for District Youth Training & Empowerment (C-DYTE) to the block level to extend facilities for exam preparation, availability of necessary books, mentors, sports and physical training at these centres to the students so that more and more youths can prepare for competitive examinations.

Similarly, Youth Clubs have been established in all 4,290 Panchayats, acting as nerve centres of information flow among the youth, he added.

On the occasion, the Lt Governor also observed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is coming to Jammu Kashmir this month on the occasion of Panchayati Raj Day to share the resolve of Government of India to establish ‘Gram Swaraj’ across the country.

“I hope that on this historic occasion, the peoples’ representatives of all 4,290 Panchayats of Jammu and Kashmir and every citizen will reiterate their commitment to walk on the path of self-reliance, development and peace,” he added. PTI TAS RCJ

Published April 17th, 2022 at 20:39 IST

Narendra Modi

