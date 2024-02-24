English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 20th, 2022 at 15:45 IST

Promising job, Gurugram-based fake call centre dupes engineer of Rs 9 lakh

Promising job, Gurugram-based fake call centre dupes engineer of Rs 9 lakh

Press Trust Of India
| Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Gurugram, Apr 20 (PTI) An engineer was allegedly duped of Rs 9 lakh by a fake call centre on the pretext of giving him a job with an annual package of Rs 42 lakh, police said on Wednesday.

On April 15, the cyber cell of Gurugram police arrested 22 people, including nine women, who were allegedly running the 'call centre' from Udyog Vihar, Phase 5.

Advertisement

They are involved in duping hundreds of job seekers to the tune of at least Rs 1.25 crore in the last six months, police said.

Satpati, a resident of Hyderabad and has studied M-tech from an IIT, was among the many victims.

Advertisement

He was allegedly cheated by the gang last year, following which he registered a complaint with the police in his home city, police said.

The cyber cell police of Gurugram contacted Satpati after going through the bank account transaction of the accused operating the call centre, they said.

Advertisement

“I had applied for a job on a website, 'Placement.com', after the caller took my information and assured me of giving a good job. They took Rs 9 lakh in total for registration, interview and verification of documents, on the pretext of a package of Rs 42 lakh in an MNC,” Satpati said.

“When I found myself duped, I had registered a case against the fraudsters in Hyderabad. Now that the fake call centre has been caught by the Gurugram police, I reached here to record my statement with the cyber crime police,” he said.

Advertisement

The cyber police team is investigating all the accounts of the accused.

Police said efforts are being made to contact the other victims as well. PTI COR NB NB CJ CJ

Advertisement

Published April 20th, 2022 at 15:45 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Sonam Kapoor

Sonam In Monochrome

3 hours ago
Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi's Airport Look

3 hours ago
Zeenat Aman

Zeenat Looks Elegant

3 hours ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik Turns Food Vlogger

3 hours ago
Shahid Kapoor

Shahid At WPL 2024

3 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun At WPL 2024

3 hours ago
Shahid Kapoor

Shahid AT WPL 2024

3 hours ago
Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha's Gym Fatigue

3 hours ago
Rubina Dilaik

Rubina Stuns In Red

3 hours ago
Deepika Padukone

Deepika In Golden Saree

3 hours ago
Bhagyashree birthday party

Bhagyashree's B'day Party

3 hours ago
Former US President Donald Trump

Trump On IVF

8 hours ago
Masi Magam

Masi Magam Festival Begin

9 hours ago
PM Modi interacted with women

PM Modi With Women

9 hours ago
Divya Agarwal, Apurva Padgaonkar

Divya's Cocktail Party

18 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni Roy's Quality Time

18 hours ago
#SandeshkhaliRevolt

Shahjahan absconding

19 hours ago
Urvashi Dholakia

Urvashi's Hydarabad Album

20 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Mavenir in advanced stages of deploying Open Radio Access for Vi

    Business News18 minutes ago

  2. Bhimaa Trailer: Gopichand's Cop Drama Has A Mythological Twist

    Entertainment22 minutes ago

  3. Rahul-Disha Visit Mahalakshmi Jagdamba Temple With Daughter Navya

    Entertainment44 minutes ago

  4. WWE Elimination Chamber Results

    Sports an hour ago

  5. Truecaller says TRAI recommendation on CNAP ‘not competitive’

    Tech an hour ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo