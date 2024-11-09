Published 22:55 IST, November 9th 2024
Propaganda Won't Change Facts: Sudhanshu Trivedi's Strong Retort To Pakistan At UN
BJP leader Sudhanshu Trivedi slammed Pakistan at a UN body after it raised Kashmir issue saying propaganda won't change the facts.
- India News
- 3 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
BJP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sudhanshu Trivedi | Image: ANI
Advertisement
Loading...
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
22:55 IST, November 9th 2024