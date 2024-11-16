sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Elon Musk | Jhansi Fire Tragedy | Air Pollution | US Elections | Champions Trophy |
  • News /
  • India News /
  • Manipur Unrest: Protest Breaks Out in Imphal Valley After 3 Bodies of Missing People Found

Published 13:14 IST, November 16th 2024

Manipur Unrest: Protest Breaks Out in Imphal Valley After 3 Bodies of Missing People Found

Hundreds of people protested in different parts of Imphal valley after three bodies suspected to be of six persons missing were found from Jiribam district

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Hundreds of people protested in different parts of Imphal valley after three bodies suspected to be of six persons missing were found from Jiribam district
Hundreds of people protested in different parts of Imphal valley after three bodies suspected to be of six persons missing were found from Jiribam district | Image: PTI(Representative)
Advertisement

Loading...

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

13:14 IST, November 16th 2024