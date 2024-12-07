SP Pulls Out of MVA in Maharashtra Over Uddhav Sena’s Stand on Babri Demolition | LIVE

Samajwadi Party's Maharashtra President Abu Azmi expressed dissatisfaction with the "communal remarks" made by Shiv Sena (UBT) and pulled out of the Maha Vikas Agadhi (MVA) alliance on Saturday.

The SP Maharashtra president announced in a post on X that the party had quit the alliance in the state due to the remarks made by Shiv Sena (UBT) leader, Azmi said, "Samajwadi Party was, is and will always be against communalism. SP leaves Maha Vikas Aghadi because of Shiv Sena (UBT)"

Azmi was referencing the remarks made by the Shiv Sena (UBT) that had posted a picture of the Babri Masjid and Balasaheb Thackeray, expressing solidarity with the Babri masjid demolition.

Earlier, Azmi also expressed dissatisfaction with the MVA leaders.

"They (Uddhav Sena) used to say that they have become secular, and they made an alliance with Congress, Sharadpawar, SP, now that they had lost so they are expressing this anger and saying the same things they used to say before. I believe that the MVA cannot be sustained like this," Azmi told ANI.

He also criticised the Opposition for a lack of coordination with other parties during the assembly elections.