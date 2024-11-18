Published 11:57 IST, November 18th 2024
Protester Killed in Firing During Clash With Security Forces in Manipur's Jiribam
"One person was killed in firing... it was not immediately clear who opened fire," a police officer said.
- India News
- 4 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Protester Killed in Firing During Clash With Security Forces in Manipur's Jiribam | Image: PTI
