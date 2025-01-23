Protests Erupt at Ashoka University Over New Security Measures, Including Cigarette and Alcohol Ban

New Delhi: Students at Ashoka University in Haryana’s Sonipat are protesting against the administration’s new security measures, which include vehicle checks and a ban on carrying cigarettes and alcohol on campus.

The protocols, which were outlined in a January 13 email by the university's Vice President of Operations, also include a shift in student movement to Gate 2 and mandatory pocket checks.

Students have expressed strong criticism of the measures, calling them invasive and an overreach of authority. They are demanding that the university roll back these new security protocols.

The Ashoka University Student Government (AUSG) alleged the students were informed about the decision without any prior consultation.

A petition opposing the protocols, issued hours after the announcement, has reportedly garnered over 1,100 signatures, including faculty members'.

The varsity in a statement said the measures were introduced to enhance security on campus, after consultation with the faculty.

"The measures of screening baggage and belongings at Ashoka University Campus are aimed at enhancing the safety and welfare of our students and campus residents. These measures have been implemented in consultation with Faculty and Staff representatives and keeping the Student Government and Campus Ministry involved, since safety of students and their well-being is of paramount concern to us," it said.

Students have alleged that the measures, which took effect on January 17, include searching of vehicle, their glove compartments, belongings of taxi drivers and family members on move-in days.

"Incoming vehicles faced invasive searches, including glove compartments and under-seat spaces. Belongings of taxi drivers and family members were also subject to these scanners on move-in days, something the student body was not informed about," a statement from protesting students said.

Some students claimed they were forced to submit their personal belongings, such as shampoo bottles, for inspection under apprehension they may be used to carry alcohol.

On January 19, students gathered at Gate 2 to for a demonstration.

Students said the administration tried to suppress their protest by continuously wetting the atrium floor to prevent gatherings, deploying additional security guards, and blocking the area with planters.

"The administration continuously wetted the atrium floor with pipes and buckets of water to prevent students from gathering in the open space, used historically for this purpose," the students alleged in a statement.

The Left-backed All India Students' Association issued a statement expressing solidarity with the students, criticising the alleged surveillance as a violation of constitutional privacy rights.

"Ashoka University, which prides itself on being a liberal bastion, has unveiled itself as a policed space," it said.