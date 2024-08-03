Published 19:05 IST, August 3rd 2024
'Proud, Never Nervous...': Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla's Parents After Son's Selection For ISS
His father, Shambhu Dayal Shukla, a retired government officer, expressed the family's pride, saying, “We are very happy and feel proud of his achievements."
- India News
- 3 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
Nasa to launch India's Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla to Space Station | Image: Republic Digital
19:05 IST, August 3rd 2024