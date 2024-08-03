sb.scorecardresearch
Published 19:05 IST, August 3rd 2024

'Proud, Never Nervous...': Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla's Parents After Son's Selection For ISS

His father, Shambhu Dayal Shukla, a retired government officer, expressed the family's pride, saying, “We are very happy and feel proud of his achievements."

Nasa to launch India's Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla to Space Station
Nasa to launch India's Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla to Space Station | Image: Republic Digital
  • 3 min read
