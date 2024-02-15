Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 15th, 2024 at 10:32 IST

PSI Recruitment Scam: Siddaramaiah Govt to Table Veerappa Panel's Report in State Assembly

The Karnataka government decided to table the probe report of the alleged Police Sub Inspector (PSI) recruitment scam in the ongoing session of the Assembly.

Ronit Singh
Sentiment of Kannadigas Hurt: Siddaramaiah on State Tableau Rejection
Sentiment of Kannadigas Hurt: Siddaramaiah on State Tableau Rejection | Image:ANI/File
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Bengaluru: The Karnataka government led by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah decided to table the probe report of the alleged Police Sub Inspector (PSI) recruitment scam in the ongoing session of the state Assembly. 

During the cabinet meeting scheduled today evening, CM Siddaramaiah will seek the nod of the state ministers to table the PSI recruitment scam investigation report in the House, claimed sources privy to the information. 

In July last year, after coming to power, the Siddaramaiah government constituted the judicial commission headed by retired judge Justice Veerappa, and gave the panel three months to complete the probe. The commission report was submitted to CM Siddaramaiah earlier in January 2024. 

What is PSI Recruitment Scam? 

The PSI recruitment exams were held across seven centers in October 2021, during the BJP regime in the state headed by former CM Basavaraj Bommai. 

The recruitment scam case came to the fore when an examination center (school) owned by a local BJP leader in Kalaburagi allegedly facilitated cheating, and the owner was arrested. 

This led to political turmoil in Karnataka, and the then BJP government handed over the case to the CID for investigation, though the Congress was stressing an independent agency probe. 

In all, seven FIRs were registered at various police stations in Bengaluru, Kalaburagi, Hubballi-Dharwad, and Tumakuru. The CID arrested several persons, including senior IPS officer Amrit Paul, who was ADGP, Recruitment, in July last year. He got bail later in major relief. 

Published February 15th, 2024 at 10:32 IST

