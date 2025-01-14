Published 21:43 IST, January 14th 2025
Psychologist Arrested in Nagpur for Raping and Blackmailing 50 Girls Over 15 Years
Rajesh Dhoke, A psychologist, was arrested in Nagpur for allegedly raping and blackmailing 50 girls over 15 years, posing as a counselor at residential camps.
Nagpur: A father of two, Rajesh Dhoke, a 47-year-old psychologist, has been arrested in Nagpur for allegedly raping and blackmailing at least 50 girls over 15 years. He deceived young girls by offering counseling at residential camps as a cover for his crimes.
Police revealed that Rajesh hosted personal development camps in rural areas such as Bhandara and Gondia, where he exploited the girls by sexually abusing them.
Rajesh faces three charges under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.
He would also take explicit photos of the victims and blackmail them to prevent them from reporting the incidents. Even after the girls married, he continued to assault them under threats.
Rajesh has also been accused of molesting many women in his neighborhood. CCTV footage has surfaced showing him engaging in inappropriate behavior towards women. Despite being confronted and assaulted several times, his actions showed no signs of changing.
The issue was exposed when one of his former students, tired of constant threats and abuse, filed a complaint with the Hudkeshwar police. In response to the severity of the allegations, the police have established a special probe committee and have urged other survivors to come forward.
