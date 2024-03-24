Advertisement

The BJP's Rajasthan unit chief CP Joshi on Thursday launched a scathing attack on the state's Congress government and alleged that the public has suffered injustice under its regime.

Be it atrocities against women and Dalits or failing to fulfil the promises made to youngsters and farmers, the state's Congress government has disappointed the public on every front, Joshi said.

Addressing a meeting in the Kherwada assembly segment of Udaipur Dehat district, Joshi said, "As a BJP worker, I assure you that the Bharatiya Janata Party government will come and we (will) stand with the people (so that they) get justice for the injustice done to them." Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal, while addressing a meeting at Baytu in Barmer district, said suggestions are being sought from the people during the BJP's Parivartan Sankalp Yatra for the party's manifesto.

On the basis of these suggestion, constructive work will be done in the state and the country, he said.

Rajendra Singh Rathore, the Leader of Opposition in the Rajasthan Assembly, during a meeting in Sriganganagar district, hit out at Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and called him a "merchant of dreams".

Gehlot weaves dreams but does not fulfil those, he claimed.

"The people have resolved to oust the Congress government. In 2023, the BJP will form the government in Rajasthan and Narendra Modi will again take oath as prime minister of the country in 2024," Rathore said.

Deputy Leader of Opposition Satish Poonia, on the other hand, said not only the common man but even police and journalists are not safe in Rajasthan due the state's poor law and order situation.

When the BJP forms the government in the state, a law will be made regarding the safety of journalists, he said.

Assembly elections in Rajasthan are due by the year end.