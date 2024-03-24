×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated September 7th, 2023 at 22:06 IST

Public has suffered injustice under Congress regime, says BJP's Rajasthan chief

Be it atrocities against women and Dalits or failing to fulfil the promises made to youngsters and farmers, the state's Congress government has disappointed the public on every front, Joshi said.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
BJP's Rajasthan unit chief CP Joshi (Image: PTI) | Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

The BJP's Rajasthan unit chief CP Joshi on Thursday launched a scathing attack on the state's Congress government and alleged that the public has suffered injustice under its regime.

Be it atrocities against women and Dalits or failing to fulfil the promises made to youngsters and farmers, the state's Congress government has disappointed the public on every front, Joshi said.

Addressing a meeting in the Kherwada assembly segment of Udaipur Dehat district, Joshi said, "As a BJP worker, I assure you that the Bharatiya Janata Party government will come and we (will) stand with the people (so that they) get justice for the injustice done to them." Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal, while addressing a meeting at Baytu in Barmer district, said suggestions are being sought from the people during the BJP's Parivartan Sankalp Yatra for the party's manifesto.

On the basis of these suggestion, constructive work will be done in the state and the country, he said.

Rajendra Singh Rathore, the Leader of Opposition in the Rajasthan Assembly, during a meeting in Sriganganagar district, hit out at Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and called him a "merchant of dreams".

Gehlot weaves dreams but does not fulfil those, he claimed.

"The people have resolved to oust the Congress government. In 2023, the BJP will form the government in Rajasthan and Narendra Modi will again take oath as prime minister of the country in 2024," Rathore said.

Deputy Leader of Opposition Satish Poonia, on the other hand, said not only the common man but even police and journalists are not safe in Rajasthan due the state's poor law and order situation.

When the BJP forms the government in the state, a law will be made regarding the safety of journalists, he said.

Assembly elections in Rajasthan are due by the year end. 

Advertisement

Published September 7th, 2023 at 22:06 IST

Narendra Modi

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

4-Year-Old Girl Raped by Tuition Teacher's Brother, Delhi Police Releases Statement in Case

4-Year-Old Girl Raped

4 minutes ago
Possible list of BJP

BJP Releases 5th List

4 minutes ago
Holika Dahan 2024: Check Date And Time

Holika Dahan 2024

11 minutes ago
Baba Siddique's Iftar Party

Celebs At Iftar Party

11 minutes ago
GT vs MI live updates

GT vs MI IPL 2024 Live

12 minutes ago
Kangana Ranaut

Kangana On Politics

13 minutes ago
2 Minor Siblings Dead Due To Suspected Food Poisoning In Chhattisgarh, 5 Family Member Hospitalised

2 Minor Siblings Dead

15 minutes ago
BJP Releases Fifth List for LS Elections 2024, Kangana Ranaut and Naveen Jindal Among the Names

BJP's 5th List

15 minutes ago
Jennifer Love Hewitt

Jennifer On IKWYDLS

17 minutes ago
Drew Barrymore

Drew Barrymore On Divorce

18 minutes ago
Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Rashmika Mandanna

Most-Paid South Actress

19 minutes ago
Kangana Ranaut

Kangana's Unique Roles

19 minutes ago
Former President of Maldives Ibrahim Mohamed Solih.

Solih Advises Diplomacy

22 minutes ago
Fukrey Team

Fukrey Cast Reunion

24 minutes ago
Sunil Chhetri holds the record for the most international goals scored for India with 93 goals in 145 appearances, maintaining an impressive ratio of 0.64.

Chhetri felicitated

26 minutes ago
Why won't Kejriwal step down?

Kejriwal in ED custody

29 minutes ago
Kangana Ranaut

Kangana For Lok Sabha

30 minutes ago
Sandeep Sharma

Sandeep Sharma

30 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Holi 2024: Tips And Tricks To Protect Your Eyes

    Web Stories9 hours ago

  2. RR vs LSG, IPL 2024 Match: Dream11 Fantasy tips, pitch, weather and more

    Sports 10 hours ago

  3. 'Understand Her Problems': Kalpana Soren On Sunita Kejriwal

    Lok Sabha Elections11 hours ago

  4. Students Sharing Lunch with Teacher Sparks Wave of Memories

    India News12 hours ago

  5. Tips To Maintain A Jade Plant

    Web Stories12 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo