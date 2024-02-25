English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated September 12th, 2021 at 16:55 IST

Puducherry adds 100 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths take toll to 1,823

The union territory of Puducherry logged 100 fresh coronavirus cases during the last 24 hours taking the overall tally to 1,24,775 while two fatalities pushed the death toll to 1,823, a top Health department official said on Sunday.

Press Trust Of India
| Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

The union territory of Puducherry logged 100 fresh coronavirus cases during the last 24 hours taking the overall tally to 1,24,775 while two fatalities pushed the death toll to 1,823, a top Health department official said on Sunday.

Director of Health and Family Welfare Services G Sriramulu said the fresh cases were identified at the end of the examination of 5,032 samples and they were spread over Puducherry (60), Karaikal (26), Mahe (13) and Yanam (one).

The number of active cases stood at 930 with 178 in hospitals and 752 in home isolation.

As many as 82 patients recovered and were discharged during the last 24 hours ending 10 AM Sunday, he said, adding the overall recoveries stood at 1,22,022.

The Health department Director said two more people, both hailing from Karaikal, succumbed to the infection during the last 24 hours taking the toll to 1,823. Both the deceased had diabetes and hypertension as comorbidities.

He said that the Department of Health has so far tested 17.02 lakh samples and has found 14.44 lakh out of them to be negative.

The test positivity rate was 1.99 per cent while fatality and recovery rates were 1.46 per cent and 97.79 per cent respectively, he added.

Sriramulu said 38,188 healthcare workers and 23,005 frontline workers have been vaccinated so far against the virus.

He said that 5.86 lakh people coming under the category of senior citizens or those above 45 years with comorbidities have been vaccinated against the pandemic.

The Health deparment Director said in all, 8.61 lakh people including those who received the second dose have been inoculated in the union territory. 

Advertisement

Published September 12th, 2021 at 16:55 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Sidharth Malhotra

Siddharth At Airport

4 hours ago
Ranbir Kapoo, Vicky Kaushal

Ranbir-Alia At SLB's Bash

4 hours ago
Saif Ali Khan

Saif Suits Up

4 hours ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik Poses Outside Gym

a day ago
Aditi Rao Hydari

Aditi Rao In Co-Ord Set

a day ago
Khushi Kapoor

Khushi Caught On Camera

a day ago
Chitragandha

Chitragandha's Denim Chic

a day ago
Sivakarthikeyan

Siva Visits VIT College

a day ago
Nayanthara

Nayanthara's Skin Routine

a day ago
Aparshakti Khurana

Aparshakti At Airport

a day ago
Hardik Pandya

Pandya's yoga session

a day ago
Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin meets special fan

a day ago
Sonam Kapoor

Sonam In Monochrome

a day ago
Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi's Airport Look

a day ago
Zeenat Aman

Zeenat Looks Elegant

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik Turns Food Vlogger

a day ago
Shahid Kapoor

Shahid At WPL 2024

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun At WPL 2024

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. WPL 2024, GG vs MI live: MI needs 127 to register 2nd win

    Sports 9 minutes ago

  2. Skipper wins Rs 737 crore order from Power Grid

    Business News10 minutes ago

  3. Disney and Reliance ink deal for media operations merger in India:Report

    Business News20 minutes ago

  4. Virender Sehwag clears the air on what he meant with his fiery post

    Sports 22 minutes ago

  5. Cheteshwar Pujara achieves another MILESTONE in first-class career

    Sports 23 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo