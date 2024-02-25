Advertisement

The union territory of Puducherry logged 100 fresh coronavirus cases during the last 24 hours taking the overall tally to 1,24,775 while two fatalities pushed the death toll to 1,823, a top Health department official said on Sunday.

Director of Health and Family Welfare Services G Sriramulu said the fresh cases were identified at the end of the examination of 5,032 samples and they were spread over Puducherry (60), Karaikal (26), Mahe (13) and Yanam (one).

The number of active cases stood at 930 with 178 in hospitals and 752 in home isolation.

As many as 82 patients recovered and were discharged during the last 24 hours ending 10 AM Sunday, he said, adding the overall recoveries stood at 1,22,022.

The Health department Director said two more people, both hailing from Karaikal, succumbed to the infection during the last 24 hours taking the toll to 1,823. Both the deceased had diabetes and hypertension as comorbidities.

He said that the Department of Health has so far tested 17.02 lakh samples and has found 14.44 lakh out of them to be negative.

The test positivity rate was 1.99 per cent while fatality and recovery rates were 1.46 per cent and 97.79 per cent respectively, he added.

Sriramulu said 38,188 healthcare workers and 23,005 frontline workers have been vaccinated so far against the virus.

He said that 5.86 lakh people coming under the category of senior citizens or those above 45 years with comorbidities have been vaccinated against the pandemic.

The Health deparment Director said in all, 8.61 lakh people including those who received the second dose have been inoculated in the union territory.