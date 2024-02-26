Advertisement

Puducherry, Sep 20 (PTI) Puducherry logged 54 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours as the overall tally climbed to 1,25,517, a senior Health department official said on Monday.

The number of active cases in the union territory stood at 867, the Director of Health and Family Welfare Services G Sriramulu said in a release.

Advertisement

The 54 new infections were identified at the end of the examination of 4,069 samples and were spread over Puducherry (34), Karaikal (15) and Mahe (five). Yanam did not report any new case.

The overall caseload stood at 1,25,517.

Advertisement

One more person (a 78-year old woman from Puducherry) succumbed to the virus, pushing the death toll to 1,832.

As many as 109 patients recovered and were discharged during the last 24 hours as the overall recoveries went up to 1,22,818.

Advertisement

The number of active cases stood at 867 with 141 in hospitals and the remaining 726 in home isolation.

Sriramulu said the Department of Health has tested so far 17.42 lakh samples and 14.77 lakh of them were found to be negative.

Advertisement

The test positivity rate was 1.33 per cent while fatality and recovery rates were 1.46 per cent and 97.85 per cent respectively.

He said 38,227 healthcare workers and 23,006 frontline workers have been vaccinated against the virus so far.

Advertisement

The Health Department has so far vaccinated 5.99 lakh people coming under the category of either senior citizens or those above 45 years with comorbidities.

In all, 9.12 lakh doses have been administered so far and this included those who had received the second dose. PTI Cor SS SS