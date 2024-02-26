English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated September 20th, 2021 at 14:54 IST

Puducherry adds 54 fresh coronavirus cases, overall tally up to 1,25,517

Puducherry adds 54 fresh coronavirus cases, overall tally up to 1,25,517

Press Trust Of India
| Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Puducherry, Sep 20 (PTI) Puducherry logged 54 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours as the overall tally climbed to 1,25,517, a senior Health department official said on Monday.

The number of active cases in the union territory stood at 867, the Director of Health and Family Welfare Services G Sriramulu said in a release.

Advertisement

The 54 new infections were identified at the end of the examination of 4,069 samples and were spread over Puducherry (34), Karaikal (15) and Mahe (five). Yanam did not report any new case.

The overall caseload stood at 1,25,517.

Advertisement

One more person (a 78-year old woman from Puducherry) succumbed to the virus, pushing the death toll to 1,832.

As many as 109 patients recovered and were discharged during the last 24 hours as the overall recoveries went up to 1,22,818.

Advertisement

The number of active cases stood at 867 with 141 in hospitals and the remaining 726 in home isolation.

Sriramulu said the Department of Health has tested so far 17.42 lakh samples and 14.77 lakh of them were found to be negative.

Advertisement

The test positivity rate was 1.33 per cent while fatality and recovery rates were 1.46 per cent and 97.85 per cent respectively.

He said 38,227 healthcare workers and 23,006 frontline workers have been vaccinated against the virus so far.

Advertisement

The Health Department has so far vaccinated 5.99 lakh people coming under the category of either senior citizens or those above 45 years with comorbidities.

In all, 9.12 lakh doses have been administered so far and this included those who had received the second dose. PTI Cor SS SS

Advertisement

Published September 20th, 2021 at 14:54 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka Goes Biking

2 hours ago
Sanya Malhotra

Sanya's B'day With Paps

2 hours ago
Roger Federer

Roger Federer in Tuk Tuk

5 hours ago
Sidharth Malhotra

Siddharth At Airport

9 hours ago
Ranbir Kapoo, Vicky Kaushal

Ranbir-Alia At SLB's Bash

9 hours ago
Saif Ali Khan

Saif Suits Up

9 hours ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik Poses Outside Gym

a day ago
Aditi Rao Hydari

Aditi Rao In Co-Ord Set

a day ago
Khushi Kapoor

Khushi Caught On Camera

a day ago
Chitragandha

Chitragandha's Denim Chic

a day ago
Sivakarthikeyan

Siva Visits VIT College

a day ago
Nayanthara

Nayanthara's Skin Routine

a day ago
Aparshakti Khurana

Aparshakti At Airport

a day ago
Hardik Pandya

Pandya's yoga session

a day ago
Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin meets special fan

a day ago
Sonam Kapoor

Sonam In Monochrome

a day ago
Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi's Airport Look

a day ago
Zeenat Aman

Zeenat Looks Elegant

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Man Sets Himself Ablaze Outside Israel Embassy in Washington DC

    India Newsan hour ago

  2. Innocents Hunted Down, Criminals Walking Scot-Free: Fact-Finding Team

    India Newsan hour ago

  3. Srinagar: People Light Candles on Eve of Shab-e-Barat, Watch Rare Sight

    India News2 hours ago

  4. PM Modi to Inaugurate Rs 41000Cr worth 2000 Indian Railway Projects

    India News2 hours ago

  5. Eega To Rangasthalam: Samantha's Best Films

    Web Stories2 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo