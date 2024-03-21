Advertisement

Puducherry, May 16 (PTI) The union territory of Puducherry reported a solitary fresh coronavirus case and zero fatalities in the last 24 hours, a top Health department official said on Monday.

The overall COVID-19 tally in the union territory went up to 1,65,813 following the detection of one new infection after the testing of 25 samples, Director of Health G Sriramulu said in a release here.

The number of active cases stood at 15, he said. One patient recovered during the last 24 hours ending 10 AM on Monday pushing the overall recoveries to 1,63,836. There were no fresh fatalities in any of the four regions of Puducherry, Karaikal, Mahe and Yanam during the last 24 hours and the death toll remained at 1,962, the Director said.

The Health Department has so far examined 22,38,245 samples and has found 18,83,004 out of them to be negative, he said.

The test positivity rate was four per cent while the fatality and recovery rates remained 1.18 per cent and 98.81 per cent respectively Sriramulu said.

The department has so far administered 16,97,432 which comprised 9,65,576 first doses, 7,09,774 second doses and 22,082 booster doses. PTI Cor SS SS