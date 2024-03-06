×

Updated April 29th, 2022 at 15:33 IST

Puducherry adds three new COVID-19 cases

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Edited by: Press Trust Of India
Puducherry, Apr 29 (PTI) The union territory of Puducherry reported three fresh COVID-19 cases pushing the overall caseload to 1,65,788 while no fresh fatalities were recorded in the last 24 hours, a senior Department of Health official said on Friday.

The three fresh infections were detected after the examination of 263 samples, Director of Health G Sriramulu said in a release.

The cumulative caseload went up to 1,65,788 with the addition of the three cases while the total recoveries remained at 1,63,815.

No fresh fatalities was reported from any of the four regions- Puducherry, Karaikal, Mahe and Yanam- during the last 24 hours ending 10 AM on Friday and the toll remained at 1,962, Sriramulu said.

The number of active cases rose to 11 with one patient undergoing treatment in hospital and the remaining 10 in home quarantine, he added.

The Department of Health has so far tested 22,34,040 samples and has found 18,78,883 of them to be negative, the Director said.

The test positivity rate was 1.14 per cent, while rate of fatalities and recoveries remained at 1.18 per cent and 98.81 per cent respectively, he said.

The Health Department has so far administered 16,81,629 doses which comprised 9,63,767 first doses, 6,97,632 second and 20,230 booster doses, Sriramulu said. PTI COR KH SS SS

Published April 29th, 2022 at 15:33 IST

