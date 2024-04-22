Advertisement

Puducherry, Mar 15 (PTI) Chief Minister of Puducherry N Rangasamy is to kickstart Covid-19 vaccination for children aged between 12 and 14.

A press release from the Department of Health said the Chief Minister would launch the drive at the Indira Gandhi Government Higher Secondary School for Girls here at 11 AM. Corbevax would be administered to this age group, the release said. PTI COR NVG NVG