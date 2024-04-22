Updated March 15th, 2022 at 22:20 IST
Puducherry CM to launch vaccination for children aged between 12-14
Puducherry CM to launch vaccination for children aged between 12-14
- India
- 1 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
| Image:self
Advertisement
Puducherry, Mar 15 (PTI) Chief Minister of Puducherry N Rangasamy is to kickstart Covid-19 vaccination for children aged between 12 and 14.
A press release from the Department of Health said the Chief Minister would launch the drive at the Indira Gandhi Government Higher Secondary School for Girls here at 11 AM. Corbevax would be administered to this age group, the release said. PTI COR NVG NVG
Advertisement
Published March 15th, 2022 at 22:20 IST