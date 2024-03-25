×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated May 20th, 2022 at 15:59 IST

Puducherry logs 3 fresh COVID-19 cases

Puducherry logs 3 fresh COVID-19 cases

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
| Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

Puducherry, May 20 (PTI) The union territory of Puducherry added three new coronavirus cases during the last 24 hours raising the overall caseload to 1,65,825, a senior official of the Department of Health said on Friday.

There were no fresh fatalities from any of the four regions and the death toll remained at 1,962, The Health department evaluated 1,278 samples in the last 24 hours ending 10 AM Friday which saw three fresh infections surface, Director of Health G Sriramulu said in a release here.

Advertisement

The number of active cases stood at 17 while six patients recovered during the last 24 hours taking the overall recoveries to 1,63,846.

The Health Department has so far examined 22,41,546 samples and has found 18,86,593 out of them to be negative, he said.

Advertisement

The test positivity rate was 0.23 per cent while the fatality and recovery rates were 1.18 per cent and 98.81 per cent respectively, the Director said.

The Department has so far administered 17,00,439 vaccine doses and they comprised 9,65,926 first doses, 7,11,970 second doses and 22,543 booster doses, the Director said. PTI Cor SS SS SS

Advertisement

Published May 20th, 2022 at 15:59 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Indian Football Coach Igor Stimac

Igor Stimac to quit

a few seconds ago
RCB vs PBKS

RCB vs PBKS Live Score

a few seconds ago
Tamilisai Soundararajan Applauds PM Mod

India News LIVE

6 minutes ago
Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain

TV Celebs At Holi Party

7 minutes ago
Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan with Taimur and Jeh

Kareena In Tanzania

9 minutes ago
Boeing airline customer meeting

Boeing CEO to step down

13 minutes ago
Nagaland Lottery Result Today

Nagaland Lottery Sambad

13 minutes ago
Supriya Shrinate and Kangana Ranaut

Shrinate on Kangana

16 minutes ago
Deputy Prime Minister Oliver Dowden is expected to give details of the hack in Parliament later on Monday.

UK Blames China for Hack

20 minutes ago
Aaron Taylor

Aaron As James Bond

22 minutes ago
IPL 2024

IPL 2024 Full Schedule

34 minutes ago
Sriti Jha

Sriti Is 'Scared' Of Holi

35 minutes ago
The Chinese Foreign Ministry has once again reiterated its claim to the Indian state of Arunachal Pradesh.

China's Absurd Claim

38 minutes ago
Arjun Kapoor

Arjun Kapoor 'Hates' Holi

an hour ago
Hardik Pandya

Rohit's DRS call

an hour ago
Hema Malini celebrates Holi

Hema Malini's Holi

an hour ago
Rana Daggubati, Abhiram Daggubati, Miheeka Bajaj

Miheeka Shares Rare Pic

an hour ago
Vijay Deverakonda and Mrunal Thakur

Vijay-Mrunal Ring In Holi

an hour ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. AP Assembly Polls: Pawan Kalyan's Janasena Announces 11 More Candidates

    Lok Sabha Elections19 hours ago

  2. BJP Declares Six More Candidates; All Names Out for LS Seats in Gujarat

    Lok Sabha Elections19 hours ago

  3. BJP Fields State Chief Surendran Against Rahul Gandhi in Wayanad

    Lok Sabha Elections19 hours ago

  4. BJP Fields Sandeshkhali Victim Rekha Patra Against Shahjahan's Aide

    Lok Sabha Elections19 hours ago

  5. Delhi Crime: 4-Year-Old Girl Raped, Police Releases Statement

    India News19 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo