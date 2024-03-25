Advertisement

Puducherry, May 20 (PTI) The union territory of Puducherry added three new coronavirus cases during the last 24 hours raising the overall caseload to 1,65,825, a senior official of the Department of Health said on Friday.

There were no fresh fatalities from any of the four regions and the death toll remained at 1,962, The Health department evaluated 1,278 samples in the last 24 hours ending 10 AM Friday which saw three fresh infections surface, Director of Health G Sriramulu said in a release here.

The number of active cases stood at 17 while six patients recovered during the last 24 hours taking the overall recoveries to 1,63,846.

The Health Department has so far examined 22,41,546 samples and has found 18,86,593 out of them to be negative, he said.

The test positivity rate was 0.23 per cent while the fatality and recovery rates were 1.18 per cent and 98.81 per cent respectively, the Director said.

The Department has so far administered 17,00,439 vaccine doses and they comprised 9,65,926 first doses, 7,11,970 second doses and 22,543 booster doses, the Director said. PTI Cor SS SS SS