Updated September 19th, 2021 at 14:47 IST

Puducherry logs 79 COVID-19 cases, two more deaths

Puducherry logged 79 fresh COVID-19 cases and two more deaths on Sunday, taking the caseload to 1,25,463 and the fatalities to 1,831.

Press Trust Of India
Seventy eight patients were cured and discharged in the last 24 hours, taking the overall number of recoveries to 1,22,709.

Puducherry accounted for most number of cases (50), followed by Karaikal (17), Mahe (10) and Yanam (2), Director of Health and Family Welfare Services G Sriramulu said.

Active cases stood at 923, of whom 161 were in hospitals and the remaining 762 in home isolation, he said. The Director said that 17.37 lakh samples had been tested so far, out of which 14.73 lakh were found to be negative.

The Test Positivity Rate was 1.66 per cent, while the fatality and recovery rates were 1.46 per cent and 97.80 per cent respectively. Sriramulu said 38,226 health care workers and 23,006 front line workers have been vaccinated against pandemic to date.

The Department has so far vaccinated 5.99 lakh people coming under the category of either senior citizens or those above 45 years with co morbidities.

In all, 9.08 lakh people, including those who received the second jab, have been vaccinated in the Union Territory, the Director said. 

Published September 19th, 2021 at 14:47 IST

