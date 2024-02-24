Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated September 9th, 2021 at 12:35 IST

Puducherry logs 82 new COVID-19 cases

Press Trust Of India
| Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Puducherry, Sep 9 (PTI) The Union Territory of Puducherry logged 82 new cases of coronavirus after testing 5,348 samples during the last 24 hours ending 10 am on Thursday, taking the overall tally to 1,24,518, Health Department Director G Sriramulu said.

Puducherry logged 46 new infections, Kariakal 19, Yanam 9 and Mahe 8. There were 993 active cases of whom 175 were in hospitals and the remaining in home isolation.

The overall recoveries rose to 1,21,705 with 74 patients recovering from the disease, while the death toll went up to 1,820 with one more person from Karaikal succumbing to the virus.

Of the 16.87 lakh samples tested so far, 14.32 lakh were found to be negative, the official said.

The test positivity rate was 1.53 per cent while the fatality and recovery rates were at 1.46 per cent and 97.74 per cent respectively. The department has vaccinated till date 38,175 health care workers and 23,005 front line workers against the pandemic.

The Director said that 5.83 lakh persons coming under the category of either senior citizens or those above 45 years with co-morbidities have been inoculated against the virus. In all, the Health Department has vaccinated 8.49 lakh people including those who received the second dose. PTI COR BN BN

Published September 9th, 2021 at 12:35 IST

