Advertisement

Puducherry, Mar 23 (PTI) Puducherry, which registered nil COVID-19 cases in the last two days, reported only one coronavirus case on Wednesday taking the overall tally to 1,65,773.

In a release, Director of Health G Sriramulu said the solitary case was identified in Puducherry region. The department has tested 441 samples in the last 24 hours.

Advertisement

Sriramulu said there are 10 active cases who are all recovering in home quarantine. While two patients recovered, the overall recoveries were 1,63,801.

He said there was no fresh fatality today and the toll remained unchanged at 1,962.

Advertisement

The test positivity rate (TPR) was 0.23 per cent while the fatality and recovery rates were 1.18 per cent and 98.81 per cent, respectively.

Sriramulu said the health department has administered 16,19,376 doses so far which comprised 9,37,956 first doses, 6,67,939 second doses and 13,481 booster doses. PTI COR HDA HDA