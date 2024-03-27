×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated May 21st, 2022 at 16:10 IST

Puducherry reports seven new COVID-19 cases

Puducherry reports seven new COVID-19 cases

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
| Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

Puducherry May 21 (PTI) Puducherry recorded seven fresh COVID-19 cases during the last 24 hours ending 10 am on Saturday, raising the overall caseload to 1,65,832, a senior official of the health department said.

Director of Health G Sriramulu, in a release, said the department evaluated 1,251 samples and seven fresh cases surfaced during the examination.

Advertisement

There was no fresh fatality in the last 24 hours and the death toll remained 1,962 in the Union Territory.

He said there were 21 active cases in the UT while three patients recovered from the viral infection during the last 24 hours. The overall recoveries stood at 1,63,849.

Advertisement

The health department has so far examined 22,42,824 samples and found 18,87,861 out of them to be negative.

The test positivity rate was 0.56 per cent while the fatality and recovery rates were 1.18 per cent and 98.80 per cent, respectively.

Advertisement

The health department has so far administered 17,01,105 doses comprising 9,66,071 first doses, 7,12,397 second doses and 22,637 booster doses, the Director said. PTI COR KH HDA HDA

Advertisement

Published May 21st, 2022 at 16:10 IST

Viral

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Elon Musk's Grok AI

Premium chatbot access

7 minutes ago
Ram Charan in Tirumala

Ram Charan in Tirumala

7 minutes ago
UFOs Spotted Over Kudankulam Nuclear Power Plant, Tamil Nadu

UFO Sightings In India?

12 minutes ago
kashmir

NIA Raids Locations

23 minutes ago
CSK vs GT

IPL 2024 Points Table

24 minutes ago
Lionel Messi

Argentina vs Costa Rica

an hour ago
Kerala Lottery Wednesday Result Today

Kerala Lottery Result

an hour ago
Nagaland Dear Lottery Sambad Today

Nagaland Lottery Today

an hour ago
MS Dhoni

MS Dhoni's catch

2 hours ago
CSK beat GT

IPL 2024, CSK vs GT

2 hours ago
CSK beat GT

CSK defeat GT at home

2 hours ago
Mumbai Indians Captain Hardik Pandya

SRH vs MI: Dream11 tips

2 hours ago
Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut

5 hours ago
BJP leader Dilip Ghosh

BJP to Dilip Ghosh

6 hours ago
Kangana Ranaut Meets BJP's JP Nadda in New Delhi

India News

7 hours ago
Ramakrishna Mission President Swami Smaranananda Dies At 95

Swami Smaranananda, Ramak

7 hours ago
Israel

Israel

7 hours ago
Prince Harry

Prince Harry Namesdropped

7 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Surat: 11-Year Old Girl Raped and Killed, 2 Men Arrested

    India News14 hours ago

  2. 'Shakti Swaroopa': PM Modi Speaks to Rekha Patra, Sandeshkhali Victim

    Lok Sabha Elections15 hours ago

  3. Beyond Bengaluru: 10 Indian Cities Facing Water Shortage Threat | List

    India News17 hours ago

  4. Pune: Revised Traffic Plans at SPPU Chowk Fails to Curb Congestion

    India News17 hours ago

  5. Laxman Sivaramakrishnan SHUTS DOWN with troll with savage response

    Sports 17 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo