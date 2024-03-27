Advertisement

Puducherry May 21 (PTI) Puducherry recorded seven fresh COVID-19 cases during the last 24 hours ending 10 am on Saturday, raising the overall caseload to 1,65,832, a senior official of the health department said.

Director of Health G Sriramulu, in a release, said the department evaluated 1,251 samples and seven fresh cases surfaced during the examination.

There was no fresh fatality in the last 24 hours and the death toll remained 1,962 in the Union Territory.

He said there were 21 active cases in the UT while three patients recovered from the viral infection during the last 24 hours. The overall recoveries stood at 1,63,849.

The health department has so far examined 22,42,824 samples and found 18,87,861 out of them to be negative.

The test positivity rate was 0.56 per cent while the fatality and recovery rates were 1.18 per cent and 98.80 per cent, respectively.

The health department has so far administered 17,01,105 doses comprising 9,66,071 first doses, 7,12,397 second doses and 22,637 booster doses, the Director said. PTI COR KH HDA HDA