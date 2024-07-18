sb.scorecardresearch
Published 19:17 IST, July 18th 2024

Puja Khedkar’s Mother Remanded in Police Custody till July 20 in Land Dispute Case

A court in Maharashtra's Pune district on Thursday remanded Manorama Khedkar, mother of IAS probationer Puja Khedkar, in police custody till July 20.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Puja Khedkar Mother Manorama Khedkar
Puja Khedkar’s Mother Remanded in Police Custody till July 20 in Land Dispute Case | Image: Video Grab
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
19:17 IST, July 18th 2024