Published 13:39 IST, September 24th 2024

Pulwama Terror Attack Accused Dies of Heart Attack in Jammu Hospital

Bilal Ahmad Kuchey, from Kakapora's Hajibal village, was one of 19 people formally charged in the case.

Pulwama attack
Security personnel carrying out the rescue and relief works at the site of suicide bomb attack in the Pulwama district of south Kashmir | Image: PTI/File
