Pune Airport Gears Up For Summer Season With Additional Flights, Enhanced Connectivity | Image: Pixabay/Representative

Pune: The Pune Airport is gearing up for a teeming summer season with preparations underway to increase flight movements and introduce new connections.

“We are expecting an increase in flight movements with some new flights in the summer schedule. It will go live soon," said an airport official.

During the peak summer season, from March 31 to October 26, the Pune Airport will witness new additions, with two new flights being launched on March 31.

The two new additions, originating from Kolkata and Jaipur, will operate six days a week, offering passengers enhance travel movement.

The airport authorities will introduce more flights as the summer season advances, with additional flights to Vadodara and Kolkata joining the fleet.

Not only domestic, but international routes will also be added as travellers will see additional route to Dubai.

With new terminal at Pune Airport commencing operations from April 15, the passengers will experience seamless travel experience and enhanced facilities.