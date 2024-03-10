Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the new terminal of Pune International Airport via video conferencing on Sunday | Image: ANI

Pune: Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the new terminal of Pune International Airport via video conferencing on Sunday. Before it is opened for regular operations after the formal inauguration, flight safety and other tests will be conducted for over a month.

#WATCH | Maharashtra | Prime Minister Narendra Modi to inaugurate the new terminal of Pune International Airport today, via video conferencing.





New terminal of Pune International Airport was unveiled on Sunday | ANI

Flight safety and other tests will be conducted for over a month | ANI

The new terminal's design incorporates elements of Maharashtrian ‘wada’ architecture | ANI

Key Features of the New Pune Airport Terminal

The new terminal at Pune Airport has been built at a cost of Rs 423 crore.

It has a swanky terminal building equipped with modern amenities spreading over nearly 52,000 square metres.

The terminal will also provide seamless connectivity to the Pune Metro.

Additionally, it has parking space for more than 1,000 vehicles, 34 check-in counters, 15 lifts and 8 escalators.

The terminal has the capacity to accommodate approximately 3,000 passengers per hour and over 9 million travellers annually.

This expansion will significantly improve the airport's capability to handle passengers, increasing from the current 7.20 million to over 12 million per year.

The new terminal's design incorporates elements of Maharashtrian architecture, featuring a facade inspired by the renowned Shaniwar Wada for, with cultural artifacts and historical details adorning various sections of the terminal.

Earlier Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya had said about the project, “An airport building is not just glass and cement. It is an avenue into a city. So we have displayed Maharashtrian culture inside and outside the airport building. Indian culture is full of diversity and we want our airports to display that diversity. At Pune airport, we have given a Shaniwar Wada-like façade and have also displayed other cultural and historical symbols of the state at the canopy.”

Maharashtra Deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis said that Pune will get a new airport in the next three to four years.