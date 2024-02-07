Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 3rd, 2024 at 09:52 IST

Pune Airport Records 37% Increase in Annual Passenger Traffic Since 2022

With the inauguration of the new terminal building, the capacity has increased to 12 million passengers, up from 7.1 million in the existing structure.

Digital Desk
Pune Airport
Pune Airport Records 37% Increase in Annual Passenger Traffic | Image:Wikipedia
Pune: The Pune Airport has seen a significant surge in its passenger traffic since 2022. As per official data, the airport has seen a rise of 37 per cent in compared to 2022.

Calling the data impressive and less enthused, the authorities further added that a total of 94.59 lakh passengers traveled via the Pune Airport in 2023. This makes a notable rise of 25.33 Lakh since 2022 in which 69.26 lakh passengers utilised the Pune Airport.

Furthermore, with the inauguration of the new terminal building, the capacity has increased to 12 million passengers, up from 7.1 million in the existing structure.

Former Director of the Pune Airport and aviation expert Deepak Shastri said, "Pune Airport is akin to a Banyan tree planted in a clay plot. Unless we address the longstanding issue of runway capacity, which has been pending for 25 years, challenges such as overcrowding will persist."

This comes as flyers have often complained of rush at the airport.

 

 

Published February 3rd, 2024 at 09:52 IST

