Pune: Travellers in Pune will soon be able to fly via the new terminal building of the Pune airport which is scheduled to open by April 15 for flights. The terminal will have five baggage conveyor belts.

Flyers hope they now won't have to face frequent chaos during baggage collection in the existing one.

However, the experts suggested that the airport authorities should think about curtailing flights rather than increasing movement with the summer schedule all set to begin by March-end.

A senior official said that the authorities are trying to open the terminal building as soon as possible to ensure operations by April 15. The shifting of different departments for cargo and Customs — has started.

Furthermore, the in-line baggage check-in system is being tested and the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security will inspect and approve the same if it is satisfied.

In March, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar during the inauguration of the building had said that the building should be made operational by April 1.

However, Pune airport director Santosh Dhoke said that a specific date could not be ascertained for now and all kinds of work were on. “We are trying to complete everything without delays," he said.