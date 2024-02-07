Advertisement

Pune: Empress Garden Management has been sent a notice by the Pune Cantonment Board (PCB) over the alleged nonpayment of property tax arrears of an astounding Rs 18.27 crores. With calculations based on the annual rateable value in compliance with the Cantonment Act of 2006, the notice, which was handed on Saturday, highlights the board's concerns regarding the non-payment of dues during the previous three years.

Empress Garden, Pune

The Agri-Horticultural Society of Western India is currently in charge of Empress Garden, a well-known green space in Pune that is spread across forty acres close to Pune Racecourse and a center of rich biodiversity. The Agri-Horticultural Society of Western India was founded in 1830 by Sir John Malcolm, the state governor of Bombay at the time, and this is where the Empress Garden and its historical legacy begin.

Notable advisors like David Sasoon, Dr. Heddle, Dr. Jagannath Shankar Seth, Dr. Birdwood, Dr. Jijabhoy, and others have fostered it throughout the years. Prominent individuals are part of the trust; Dr. Phiroz Poonawalla is the Honorary Treasurer, and famous rosarian Suresh Pingale is the Honorary Secretary. Encouraged by professionals in the field such as botanist Prof. S. D. Mahajan, economist and senior bureaucrat Dr. Vijay Kelkar, environmentalist Dr. Madhav Gadgil, environmentalist Sumantai Kirloskar, and former PMC garden superintendent Yashwant Khaire.