Pune Engineer Shot Dead by Boyfriend in Hinjawadi

Pune: A shocking incident that will give you jitters to your core came to light after an IT woman engineer was allegedly shot by her boyfriend.

The horrifying incident occurred in Hinjawadi. The body of the engineer was recovered from an Oyo Hotel.

As per police officials, the deceased has been identified as Vandana. Meanwhile, the accused was identified as Rishabh Nigam. Preliminary reports revealed both hail from Uttar Pradesh.

The couple was out together until late hours on Saturday and halted at the Lakshmi Chowk in Hinjawadi late at night.

As per preliminary information, on Saturday night, he shot the woman and fled. We came to know about the incident this morning," Deputy Commissioner of Police Bapu Bangar said.

However, the motive behind the shooting is yet to be identified and for now, a case has been registered under relevant sections of the IPC.

(With PTI inputs)