Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 28th, 2024 at 15:40 IST

Pune Engineer Shot Dead by Boyfriend in Hinjawadi

The couple was out together until late hours on Saturday and halted at the Lakshmi Chowk in Hinjawadi late at night.

Digital Desk
Gunshot shot dead
Representative image of an individual firing a gunshot. | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

Pune: A shocking incident that will give you jitters to your core came to light after an IT woman engineer was allegedly shot by her boyfriend.

The horrifying incident occurred in Hinjawadi. The body of the engineer was recovered from an Oyo Hotel.

Advertisement

As per police officials, the deceased has been identified as Vandana. Meanwhile, the accused was identified as Rishabh Nigam. Preliminary reports revealed both hail from Uttar Pradesh.

The couple was out together until late hours on Saturday and halted at the Lakshmi Chowk in Hinjawadi late at night.

Advertisement

As per preliminary information, on Saturday night, he shot the woman and fled. We came to know about the incident this morning," Deputy Commissioner of Police Bapu Bangar said.

However, the motive behind the shooting is yet to be identified and for now, a case has been registered under relevant sections of the IPC. 

Advertisement

(With PTI inputs)

Advertisement

Published January 28th, 2024 at 15:40 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

15 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

15 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

16 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

16 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

16 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

18 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

21 hours ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

21 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

21 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

21 hours ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

21 hours ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

a day ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

a day ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Aiden Markram takes astonishing flying catch in SA20, stunning everyone

    Sports 8 minutes ago

  2. Ukrainian Model Steps Down As Miss Japan After Her Affair Gets Exposed

    Lifestyle9 minutes ago

  3. U-19 World Cup: 5 India colts who could be the NEXT KOHLI or JADEJA

    Sports 14 minutes ago

  4. LIVE: Mega Showdown Over Central Funds, BJP Stages Counter Protest

    India News14 minutes ago

  5. SoftBank to report first net profit in last five quarters

    Business News15 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement