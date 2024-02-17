English
Updated February 17th, 2024 at 16:09 IST

Pune: Fire Breaks Out at Market Yard Shop, Firefighters Rush to Contain Flames Near Gate 10

Four fire trucks were desipatched to the scene, as per reports from the city's fire department.

Pune market yard fire: Firefighters rush to contain flames near gate 10
Pune market yard fire: Firefighters rush to contain flames near gate 10 | Image:ANI
Pune: A fire erupted at a shop near Gate number 10 in the city's Market Yard on Saturday, leading the Pune Fire Department to immediately dispatch four fire trucks to the scene, as per reports from the city's fire department. 

As of now, the fire trucks are attempting to douse the flames and bring the blaze under control, reports added.

Published February 17th, 2024 at 16:09 IST

