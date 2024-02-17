Updated February 17th, 2024 at 16:09 IST
Pune: Fire Breaks Out at Market Yard Shop, Firefighters Rush to Contain Flames Near Gate 10
Four fire trucks were desipatched to the scene, as per reports from the city's fire department.
Digital Desk
- India
- 1 min read
Pune market yard fire: Firefighters rush to contain flames near gate 10 | Image:ANI
Advertisement
Pune: A fire erupted at a shop near Gate number 10 in the city's Market Yard on Saturday, leading the Pune Fire Department to immediately dispatch four fire trucks to the scene, as per reports from the city's fire department.
As of now, the fire trucks are attempting to douse the flames and bring the blaze under control, reports added.
Advertisement
Published February 17th, 2024 at 16:09 IST
Advertisement
Recommended
Shorts3 minutes ago
Shorts6 minutes ago
Advertisement
Trending Quicks
Advertisement
Republic Top 5
IAF Kicks Off Ex-Vayu Shakti 2024 at PokhranDefence8 minutes ago
WATCH | The God of Cricket visits Heaven on EarthSports 9 minutes ago
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.