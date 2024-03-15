×

Updated March 15th, 2024 at 23:17 IST

17 Four-Wheelers Including Luxury Cars Were Gutted at Pune's Bibwewadi

Seventeen four-wheelers including luxury cars were gutted in fire at a garage near the Aai Mata Temple in Bibwewadi in the early hours of Friday.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Fire
लोक नायक अस्पताल में आग लगी | Image:Shutterstock/ Representative
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Pune: Seventeen four-wheelers including luxury cars were gutted in fire at a garage near the Aai Mata Temple in Bibwewadi in the early hours of Friday. 

17 Four-Wheelers Including Luxury Cars Were Gutted at Pune's Bibwewadi 

Pune Fire Brigade received a call around 3.20 am that bushes and grass near the Aai Mata Temple caught fire. 

So, fire tenders reached the spot to douse the fire. Cars including BMW, Range Rover, Mercedes parked in the open space had caught fire. Huge flames and smoke emerged from the spot. 

So far, no casualties were reported.

 

Published March 15th, 2024 at 23:17 IST

