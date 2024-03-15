Advertisement

Pune: Seventeen four-wheelers including luxury cars were gutted in fire at a garage near the Aai Mata Temple in Bibwewadi in the early hours of Friday.

17 Four-Wheelers Including Luxury Cars Were Gutted at Pune's Bibwewadi

Advertisement

Pune Fire Brigade received a call around 3.20 am that bushes and grass near the Aai Mata Temple caught fire.

So, fire tenders reached the spot to douse the fire. Cars including BMW, Range Rover, Mercedes parked in the open space had caught fire. Huge flames and smoke emerged from the spot.

Advertisement

So far, no casualties were reported.