Published 15:12 IST, July 27th 2024

Pune Flood: Body of Man Recovered After 2 Days, Swept Away by Floodwater

The body of a 26-year-old man, who was swept away by floodwaters on July 24 when torrential downpours pounded Pune, was recovered by the fire brigade on Saturda

Pune rains
With the recovery of the body of Akshay Salunkhe, a resident from the Katraj area, the death toll in rain-related incidents in Pune on Wednesday has risen to six | Image: Video screengrab
