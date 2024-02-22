Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

TRENDING /
Updated February 22nd, 2024 at 11:24 IST

Pune Girl Meghna Sapkal Makes History, Becomes City's First Woman Firefighter | READ MORE

Pune News: Meghna Sapkal hails from a family with a long history of fire department service.

Pritam Saha
First Woman Firefighter Of Pune
First Woman Firefighter Of Pune | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Pune: After a recent recruitment process, 167 individuals were chosen for the fire brigade of Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC). As the first female fireman in the Pune Fire Brigade, Meghna Mahendra Sapkal is noteworthy for making history. As of the now, the PMC fire brigade has 250 members. Since the fire brigade lacked enough personnel as a result of the city's growing population, the decision was made to hold the recruitment process. The hiring procedure, which includes a required firefighting course, was successfully completed by PMC. 

Meghna Sapkal hails from a family with a long history of fire department service. Her grandpa, the now retired Sadashiv Bapurao Sapkal, was also a firefighter, and her father, Mahendra, works in the fire department. Over several generations, the family's dedication to public service and firefighting is clear. Meghna's completion of the firefighting course, which demonstrates her commitment to serving in the field, has advanced this legacy. 

Following PMC's announcement, Meghna Sapkal applied for the fire brigade recruitment procedure. She was successfully chosen after the exam, along with 167 other candidates who satisfied all eligibility requirements. Meghna has made it through the difficult hiring procedure, and PMC has announced the list of chosen candidates.

Published February 22nd, 2024 at 11:04 IST

