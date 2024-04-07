Advertisement

Bina (MP): A goods train on its way towards Madhya Pradesh caught fire today evening around 7 pm. The train engine caught fire near Semarkheri railway station.

Railway officials were immediately informed about this mishap. The primary investigation about this fire incident is still going on.

“The fire has been extinguished, and the reason for the fire will be investigated. For now, a major accident has been averted”, Railway officer Naval Aggarwal told ANI.