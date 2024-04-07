Updated April 6th, 2024 at 23:37 IST
Pune Goods Train Engine Catches Fire in MP
The train engine caught fire near Semarkheri railway station around 7 pm in the evening.
- India
- 1 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
Pune Goods Train Engine Catches Fire in MP | Image:ANI/representative
Advertisement
Bina (MP): A goods train on its way towards Madhya Pradesh caught fire today evening around 7 pm. The train engine caught fire near Semarkheri railway station.
Railway officials were immediately informed about this mishap. The primary investigation about this fire incident is still going on.
Advertisement
“The fire has been extinguished, and the reason for the fire will be investigated. For now, a major accident has been averted”, Railway officer Naval Aggarwal told ANI.
Advertisement
Published April 6th, 2024 at 23:37 IST
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.