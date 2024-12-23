Pune Hit-And-Run: 2 Toddlers Among 3 Killed After Speeding Truck Runs Over Them

Pune: A hit-and-run case has been reported in Pune where a speeding truck run over people sleeping on the footpath in the Wagholi Chowk area killing three including two toddlers; six others are seriously injured and are undergoing treatment. The driver has been arrested and a case has been registered.

Pune Hit-and-Run: 2 Toddlers Killed Among 3 After Speeding Truck Runs Over Them

According to Himmat Jadhav, DCP Zone 4, Pune City Police three people including two toddlers have lost their lives after a dumper truck ran over them while they were sleeping on the footpath. The accident occurred at around 1:00 am last night in Pune city's Wagholi Chowk area.

Out of the six people that are injured and undergoing treatment, three of them are in critical condition - they have all been admitted in Sasoon Hospital. The victims are all labourers who had come to Pune from Amravati on Sunday night itself for work. At the time of the accident, a total of 12 people were sleeping on the footpath.. the rest were sleeping in a hut on the side of the footpath.

Driver Under Influence of Alcohol, Arrested

The heavy dumper went straight onto the footpath and crushed the sleeping people and went away. Pune's DCP Zone 4 has also revealed that the driver of the dumper truck was driving under the influence of alcohol and has now been arrested. The arrest has been made under relevant sections of Motor Vehicles Act and BNS for further investigation.

