Pune Locals Make New Zealand Tourist Say Abusive Words, Viral Video Sparks Online Fury

Pune: A tourist from New Zealand, Luke, who is currently travelling across India, was unknowingly made to say abusive words by a group of youngsters during his visit to the historic Sinhagad Fort in Pune. The incident came to light after he uploaded a video of the visit on his YouTube channel ‘Luketheexplorer’ on April 6.

The one-hour video titled *‘This Fort In India Is Insane! (Sinhagad Fort)’ shows Luke interacting with groups of youths while climbing the fort. At one point, they asked him to say “Jai Shree Ram” and then encouraged him to abuse a group of other boys approaching from the opposite direction. Unaware of the meaning of the words, Luke repeated them, and the boys laughed, giving him more abusive Marathi phrases to say in return.

Netizens Slam the Youths

The video went viral on social media, sparking outrage. Many internet users slammed the youths for embarrassing India and tarnishing the country’s image in front of foreign tourists. Several citizens, activists, history lovers, and members of political parties also criticised the behaviour and demanded action.

One user commented on the video, "this is shameful you guys. such a disgusting behavior to teach a someone who doesn't understand anything. you are on fort you should proudly explain our maharaja history rather than you are teaching his bullshit. how nonsense and calling you from Chatrapati sambhaji nagar.

In response to the backlash, Luke posted a clarification he said, “The boys have not offended me and all are very sorry. Jai Maharashtra.”

Police Register FIR, Launch Investigation

Following public outrage, the Pune Rural Police registered an FIR on Saturday at Haveli Police Station. The youths have been booked under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including, Section 49 (Abetment), Section 302 (Hurting religious feelings), Section 351 (Criminal intimidation). Inspector Sachin Wangade confirmed that no arrests have been made yet, but efforts are on to identify the accused seen in the video as per multiple reports.

Tourist Continues India Tour

Despite the unpleasant incident, Luke has continued his India trip and posted more videos from different locations, including Dharavi slum in Mumbai and the sea fort Janjira in Maharashtra’s Raigad district.