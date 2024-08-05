Published 10:10 IST, August 5th 2024
Pune Man Opens Fire Inside Family Restaurant 'Just For Show Off', Gets Arrested
The incident occurred at Hotel Image, a family restaurant, where the businessman identified as Balasaheb Vyankatrao Darade opened fire "just to show off."
Image: Freepik
