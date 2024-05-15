Advertisement

Viral News: A post is going viral on social media where a man shows how he ordered a panner biriyani and how he ends up finding chicken pieces in it.

Pankaj Shukla from pune ordered a paneer biryani from pk biryani house karve nagar pune maharashtra and I found a chicken piece inside.

Pankaj Shukla took to his twitter account sharing the visuals of chicken piece found inside paneer biryani. He also wrote a post that says, ‘ordered paneer biryani from pk biryani house karve nagar pune maharashtra and I found a chicken piece in it(I am a vegetarian) I already got refund but this os still a sin since I am a religious person and it has hurt my religious sentiments.’

After his tweet gone viral the zomato comapany responded to his viral post. The company wrote, ‘Hi Pankaj, our highest priority is to ensure that we never compromise with anyone's sentiments. Please share your order ID or registered phone number via DM so that we can get this checked.’

Viral Paneer Biryani Video:

ordered paneer biryani from pk biryani house karve nagar pune maharashtra and I found a chicken piece in it(I am a vegetarian) I already got refund but this os still a sin since I am a religious person and it has hurt my religious sentiments.#pkbiryani #zomato pic.twitter.com/nr0IBZl5ah — Pankaj shukla (@Pankajshuklaji2)

Netizens on the other end are sharing their thoughts and experiences in the comment section.

One user wrote, ‘Vegetarians don't even touch that when they realise it is chicken. Looks like you got a leg piece, ate it and left some crumbs to take a pic.’

Another user says, ‘Thank God you didn't get Mexican Stuff. Else you'd be high on Biryani.’

screengrab of comment section

One more user wrote, ‘Buy only from pure veg ones. Never buy anything from veg-nonveg combined eatery. Simple as that!.’

This is not the only incident that has surfaced on social media today, there are many such incidents happened in the past where people get all sorts of objects from live insects to non-veg pieces in vegetarian food.