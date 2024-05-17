Advertisement

Pune: Pune Metro has launched a new daily pass that costs just Rs. 100 and allows unlimited riding. For professionals and anyone who has to travel around the city frequently, this pass is a perfect choice. The pass is good for both metro routes and is valid from 6:00 AM to 10:00 PM. Passengers are allowed to enter and exit any station as many times as they choose throughout the day. Traveling conveniently is made possible by this flexibility without having to worry about additional costs. There are no discounts available; the pass price is set at ₹100.

Users can travel freely on the Pune Metro network for the whole day with this day pass. For people who have hectic schedules and need to get around the city quickly, this is perfect. The pass intends to reduce costs and simplify transportation.



This pass is available from the Pune Metro Project as part of their endeavors to give better travel alternatives. Passengers can reduce daily travel expenses and simplify their trip schedules. This daily pass offers an economical way to have unlimited metro travel, whether for business or personal purposes.