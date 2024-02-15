English
Advertisement
Updated February 15th, 2024 at 21:27 IST

Pune: 8 Metro Stations Get Parking Lots. Location, Fare & Other Details Here

Pune metro makes parking spaces available at 8 Stations - check locations, rates and other details.

Navya Dubey
Pune Metro Makes Parking Spaces Available At 8 Stations
Pune Metro Makes Parking Spaces Available At 8 Stations | Image:Instagram
Pune: Parking spaces are now accessible at eight Pune Metro stations, including Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC), Sant Tukaram Nagar, Phugewadi, Bopodi, Shivajinagar, Civil Court, Swargate, Ideal Colony, and Mangalwar Peth/RTO. These spaces accommodate both two-wheeler and four-wheeler vehicles. 

The parking areas will open soon for everyone. They will have boom barriers, solid floors, lights, and CCTV cameras for safety. You can also use an app to book parking spots, and there will be signs showing how many spots are available.  

Parking will be available during metro operational hours. Users with a valid metro ticket issued on the same day by Pune Metro for services on Line-1 (Purple Line) & Line-2 (Aqua line), with the originating/terminating station being the respective metro station, will receive a 25% discount on parking charges. Monthly subscription passes are also available for users holding valid metro travel passes for the subscription period. 

The parking rates are mentioned below: 

Particulars 

Cycle 

2-Wheeler 

4-wheeler 

Buses 

Up to 2 hours  

2 

15 

35 

50 

2-6 Hours 

5 

30 

50 

70 

More than 6 hours 

10 

60 

80 

100 

Furthermore, a nominal fee of ₹5 for 24 hours is applicable if you want to keep your helmet in the parking area. 

The Managing Director of Maha Metro is happy about the new parking spots. He thinks they will be really helpful for metro passengers.

Check the photos here: 

 

Published February 15th, 2024 at 21:27 IST

Viral
Whatsapp logo