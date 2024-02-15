Advertisement

Pune: Parking spaces are now accessible at eight Pune Metro stations, including Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC), Sant Tukaram Nagar, Phugewadi, Bopodi, Shivajinagar, Civil Court, Swargate, Ideal Colony, and Mangalwar Peth/RTO. These spaces accommodate both two-wheeler and four-wheeler vehicles.

The parking areas will open soon for everyone. They will have boom barriers, solid floors, lights, and CCTV cameras for safety. You can also use an app to book parking spots, and there will be signs showing how many spots are available.

Advertisement

Parking will be available during metro operational hours. Users with a valid metro ticket issued on the same day by Pune Metro for services on Line-1 (Purple Line) & Line-2 (Aqua line), with the originating/terminating station being the respective metro station, will receive a 25% discount on parking charges. Monthly subscription passes are also available for users holding valid metro travel passes for the subscription period.

The parking rates are mentioned below:

Advertisement

Particulars Cycle 2-Wheeler 4-wheeler Buses Up to 2 hours 2 15 35 50 2-6 Hours 5 30 50 70 More than 6 hours 10 60 80 100

Furthermore, a nominal fee of ₹5 for 24 hours is applicable if you want to keep your helmet in the parking area.

The Managing Director of Maha Metro is happy about the new parking spots. He thinks they will be really helpful for metro passengers.

Advertisement

Check the photos here:

Advertisement