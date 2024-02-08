Advertisement

Pune: Perhaps one of the most appreciated architectural landmarks in the city is a beautiful rail station. Train travel is becoming more and more popular, with nonstop services available almost everywhere. Nevertheless, there is something about boarding a train that is nostalgic and even glamorous that is unmatched by using any other mode of transportation.

Pune Metro Rail: Social Media Post

Pune Metro Rail just posted a captivating aerial image of the Mandai Metro Station, which is still under construction, that will make you fall in love with the city all over again. The image was posted on X, formerly Twitter. The caption reads, "Bird's eye view of Mandai Metro Station work progress."

Mandai Metro Station: Know Details

Mandai is a metro station located underground. The Mahatma Phule Mandai, Pune's largest vegetable market and a local landmark, is located close to Mandai Station. It's a highly populated neighborhood that frequently has traffic jams, crowding, and constant activity. Shanipar, Appa Balwant Chowk, Dagadusheth Ganapati, Tulshibag, Kelkar Museum, Ravivar Path, and more locations will be connected to this metro station.

Maha Metro authorities state that a weekly evaluation of the work is carried out to ensure that deadlines are maintained and the completion status is monitored. The important section begins below the river and includes multiple curves and detours; the track has been built along this section. The teams have partly completed the construction of Kasba Peth, Mandai, and Swargate, three subterranean stations, as well as signaling and telecommunications and power line laying, in addition to installing the tracks.