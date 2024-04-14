×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 12th, 2024 at 00:59 IST

Pune: Metro Rail Service From Civil Court to Swargate is Likely to Commence by End of June

The Pune Metro is gearing up to commence the underground service on both lines from Civil Court to Swargate by the month of June this year.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Pune Metro
Pune Metro | Image:PTI/ Representational
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Pune: The Pune Metro is gearing up to commence the underground service on both lines from Civil Court to Swargate by the month of June this year. It is being speculated that underground metro service is likely to begin by the end of June following the successful trial runs on both the underground routes. Reports suggest that earlier, the Pune Metro successfully completed the trial run on the second line of the underground metro rail service.

Meanwhile, the work on the underground metro station is being carried out at full pace in order to ensure commencement of the underground metro service by the end of June.

Advertisement

Earlier the service was scheduled to be operational by the end of March

According to the official sources, it is more likely that the underground metro rail service from Civil Court to Swargate would be operational by June 15, as the Model Code of Conduct for the election will get over by then.

Advertisement

The metro rail service from Civil Court to Swargate was initially scheduled to begin by the end of March this year. However, delay in work couldn’t meet the timeline and the commencement was postponed following imposition of Model Code of Conduct across the country.

As per the officials, the launch of the underground metro rail service will complete phase one of the project, encompassing the routes from Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) to Swargate and from Vanaz to Ramwadi.

Advertisement

At present, the Vanaz to Ramwadi route is fully operational, whereas the PCMC to Civil Court route is partially functional, with the exception of the underground segment extending to Swargate.

The central government has granted approval for the extension of the route from PCMC to Nigdi, a part of phase-I. However, approval for the extension from Swargate to Katraj is pending. The proposal for the second phase of the Pune Metro rail has been submitted to the Maharashtra government for consideration, after which it will be forwarded to the central government.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the Pune Metro is bettering the feeder service from metro stations to nearby areas to ensure last-mile connectivity for commuters. An official said that the feeder service to Pune airport from Metro station has received good feedback, adding that more routes are being explored and tested on an experimental basis.
 

Advertisement

Published April 12th, 2024 at 00:59 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

UFC stunned by Max Holloway insane KO

UFC 300 Results

2 minutes ago
Students

More focus on quality edu

6 minutes ago
Israel's ambassador to India Naor Gilon

Naor Gilon Slams Iran

7 minutes ago
PM Modi hands over first copy of manifesto to beneficiaries

National Digital Varsity

7 minutes ago
PM Narendra Modi

BJP Manifesto on jobs

8 minutes ago
Indian Embassy Issue Fresh Advisory, Helpline Numbers as Iran-Israel Tensions Escalates

Indian Nationals Advisory

9 minutes ago
Housing

Affordable homes

10 minutes ago
Real estate

Realty skills imperative

10 minutes ago
Iran Israel War

Israel Closes Schools

10 minutes ago
IPL 2024, KKR vs LSG Live Score & Updates

IPL 2024, KKR vs LSG Live

10 minutes ago
PM Modi with Union Minister Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh and BJP president JP Nadda

More IITs, IIMs, AIIMS

11 minutes ago
Akshay Bhatia

Akshay slips at end of R3

18 minutes ago
Shikhar Dhawan

Bangar on Dhawan's injury

20 minutes ago
D Gukesh

Gukesh beats Gujrathi

22 minutes ago
PM Modi in Hoshangabad

LS Election 2024 LIVE

23 minutes ago
Virat Kohli

RCB vs SRH: IPL 2024

25 minutes ago
Conor McGregor

MCGREGOR RETURN IS SET!

26 minutes ago
Nagaland Lottery Sambad Result Today

Nagaland Lottery Today

26 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Man Stoned To Death After Sending Inappropriate Photos to Woman

    India News14 hours ago

  2. Israel Finds Body of Teen Whose Disappearance Led to Settler Violence

    World14 hours ago

  3. Pakistan: Search on for Gunmen who Abducted Bus Passengers, Killed 11

    World16 hours ago

  4. How This Indian-Origin Couple Survived the Sydney Mall Attack

    World17 hours ago

  5. YouTuber Couple Jumps to Death From 7th Floor of High Rise in Delhi-NCR

    India News17 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo