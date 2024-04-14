Advertisement

Pune: The Pune Metro is gearing up to commence the underground service on both lines from Civil Court to Swargate by the month of June this year. It is being speculated that underground metro service is likely to begin by the end of June following the successful trial runs on both the underground routes. Reports suggest that earlier, the Pune Metro successfully completed the trial run on the second line of the underground metro rail service.

Meanwhile, the work on the underground metro station is being carried out at full pace in order to ensure commencement of the underground metro service by the end of June.

Earlier the service was scheduled to be operational by the end of March

According to the official sources, it is more likely that the underground metro rail service from Civil Court to Swargate would be operational by June 15, as the Model Code of Conduct for the election will get over by then.

The metro rail service from Civil Court to Swargate was initially scheduled to begin by the end of March this year. However, delay in work couldn’t meet the timeline and the commencement was postponed following imposition of Model Code of Conduct across the country.

As per the officials, the launch of the underground metro rail service will complete phase one of the project, encompassing the routes from Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) to Swargate and from Vanaz to Ramwadi.

At present, the Vanaz to Ramwadi route is fully operational, whereas the PCMC to Civil Court route is partially functional, with the exception of the underground segment extending to Swargate.

The central government has granted approval for the extension of the route from PCMC to Nigdi, a part of phase-I. However, approval for the extension from Swargate to Katraj is pending. The proposal for the second phase of the Pune Metro rail has been submitted to the Maharashtra government for consideration, after which it will be forwarded to the central government.

Meanwhile, the Pune Metro is bettering the feeder service from metro stations to nearby areas to ensure last-mile connectivity for commuters. An official said that the feeder service to Pune airport from Metro station has received good feedback, adding that more routes are being explored and tested on an experimental basis.

