Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 10th, 2024 at 17:38 IST

Pune Metro Rail Update: Railways Issue Detailed List Of Prohibited Items For Passengers Inside Train

Maha Metro Updates: It is recommended that commuters carefully go over this list to make sure they are not carrying any of these prohibited things by accident.

Pritam Saha
Pune Metro Rail: List of Prohibited items for metro rail passengers
Pune Metro Rail: List of Prohibited items for metro rail passengers | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Pune: Pune Metro Rail provides a detailed list of items that are prohibited in order to enhance passenger safety. A comprehensive list of things prohibited from being brought onto Pune Metro trains and stations has been made public by the metro management. The list of prohibited items is shared by Pune Metro Rail on X, which was formerly Twitter. 

The list of Prohibited items for metro rail passengers are as follow: 

  1. Knives, guns, and pointed items. 
  2. Matches, lighters, alcohol, cigarettes, and electronic cigarettes. 
  3. Combustible materials such as gasoline and diesel. 
  4. Tobacco and associated goods. 
  5. Pets, which include both birds and animals. 
  6. Chemicals, gas cylinders.

It is recommended that commuters carefully go over this list to make sure they are not carrying any of these prohibited things by accident. Penalties for breaking these rules are in line with the strict security procedures implemented by Pune Metro Rail. For a secure and safe journey in the metro, be informed.

Advertisement

On the other hand, Pune Metro Rail Passengers are complaining that the project plan does not appear to include accommodations for parking cars close to Metro stations, something they believe the authorities should have included. The absence of last-mile connectivity options is a major barrier to efficient use of the Metro system, according to commuters. Parking facilities should be available, according to regular passengers, particularly at important stations like Vanaz, PCMC, and Garware College. It is to be noted that 23 stations on two Metro routes are currently in operation, and six more are slated to open on the Ramwadi route.

Advertisement

Published January 10th, 2024 at 17:38 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ananya Panday

Ananya At PFW

7 hours ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Learns Dance

7 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

10 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

11 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

11 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

13 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

13 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

13 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

17 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

2 days ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

2 days ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

2 days ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Sunil Chhetri meets Indian Tennis icon Rohan Bopanna at Kanteerava

    Sports 42 minutes ago

  2. Congress Talks About Dividing India on North-South Lines: PM Modi

    India Newsan hour ago

  3. Fire Breaks Out at Warehouse in Delhi’s Mangolpuri Area

    India Newsan hour ago

  4. A Timeline of Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani’s Dreamy Love Story

    Videos6 hours ago

  5. Wedding Movies To Watch On Propose Day

    Web Stories6 hours ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement