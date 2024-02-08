Advertisement

Pune: Pune Metro Rail provides a detailed list of items that are prohibited in order to enhance passenger safety. A comprehensive list of things prohibited from being brought onto Pune Metro trains and stations has been made public by the metro management. The list of prohibited items is shared by Pune Metro Rail on X, which was formerly Twitter.

The list of Prohibited items for metro rail passengers are as follow:

Knives, guns, and pointed items. Matches, lighters, alcohol, cigarettes, and electronic cigarettes. Combustible materials such as gasoline and diesel. Tobacco and associated goods. Pets, which include both birds and animals. Chemicals, gas cylinders.

It is recommended that commuters carefully go over this list to make sure they are not carrying any of these prohibited things by accident. Penalties for breaking these rules are in line with the strict security procedures implemented by Pune Metro Rail. For a secure and safe journey in the metro, be informed.

On the other hand, Pune Metro Rail Passengers are complaining that the project plan does not appear to include accommodations for parking cars close to Metro stations, something they believe the authorities should have included. The absence of last-mile connectivity options is a major barrier to efficient use of the Metro system, according to commuters. Parking facilities should be available, according to regular passengers, particularly at important stations like Vanaz, PCMC, and Garware College. It is to be noted that 23 stations on two Metro routes are currently in operation, and six more are slated to open on the Ramwadi route.