Updated March 7th, 2024 at 07:15 IST

Pune Metro: Travel To Kothrud From Viman Nagar In 36 Minutes | Check Ticket Fare

Pune News: With the opening of the Ramwadi station, the metro is now connected to Ahmednagar Road, opening doors to a number of neighborhoods.

Reported by: Pritam Saha
Pune: Prime Minister Narendra Modi officially opened the Ruby Hall Clinic to Ramwadi Metro line yesterday, marking a major advancement for Pune's metro system. For an affordable Rs 30, commuters can travel from Vanaj (Kothrud) to Ramwadi (Viman Nagar) metro stations in just 36 minutes.

With the opening of the Ramwadi station, the metro is now connected to Ahmednagar Road, opening doors to a number of neighborhoods, including Chandannagar, Wagholi, Yerwada, Viman Nagar, and Kalyani Nagar. There are currently talks with PMPML to connect these neighborhoods to the Ramwadi Metro station via bus service. Soon, a brand-new PMPML bus service will be launched, making it easy for passengers to get from Wagholi to Ramwadi. From there, users can go to Shivajinagar, the PMC building, and the Deccan Gymkhana regions. Passengers can also connect to the Pimpri-Chinchwad metro line.

It is expected that the Ramwadi station will draw fifteen thousand more passengers, making it easier to get to Pimpri-Chinchwad, Vanaj, and other important parts of the city. Shared rickshaws from Ramwadi station to routes to Phoenix Mall, Chandannagar, and Kharadi will be deployed in an effort to improve connection even more. In order to put this service into place and give passengers a quick and convenient way to get around, talks with rickshaw associations are already underway.

Published March 7th, 2024 at 07:15 IST

