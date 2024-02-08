Pune-Mumbai Expressway: No Entry For 2-Hour

Advertisement

Mumbai: A two-hour traffic jam on the Mumbai lane of the Mumbai-Pune Expressway is planned for January 11, according to a notification released by Highway State Police official Yogesh Bhosale. Antenna installation for the Intelligent Traffic Management System (ITMS) project is the cause of the disturbance. The installation of two legs serviceable gantries at km 29.400 and km 9.800 is scheduled to take place on Thursday between 1:30 and 3:30 pm, during which time there will be a complete traffic stop. The Highway Police Station in Palaspe is responsible for overseeing the impacted region.

All kinds of light and heavy vehicles on the Mumbai lane would come to a complete stop while the gantry installation is underway. It is recommended that commuters schedule their trips appropriately. To reduce any inconvenience, the following other routes have been recommended:

For Light Car And Bus Traffic

When traveling from Pune to Mumbai, light car and bus traffic should detour from Khopoli Exit Km 39, use National Highway No 48 (Old Pune Mumbai Highway) from Khopoli town, and continue on the Mumbai lane past Shedung toll plaza.

For Light And Heavy Truck Traffic

For both light and heavy truck traffic traveling from Pune to Mumbai, take the Khalapur Exit detour, go from Khalapur town on National Highway No. 48 (Old Pune Mumbai Highway), and continue on the Mumbai lane through the Shedung toll plaza.

In order to guarantee a smooth and hassle-free journey during the designated period, commuters are asked to stay informed about the traffic block and heed the suggested alternate routes.