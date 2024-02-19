Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 19th, 2024 at 16:53 IST

Pune Nightlife: Police Crackdown Against Pub Owners, Imposes Section 144 For THIS Reason | Read More

Pune City Police: All types of hookah and sheesha are banned, indicating a change in the laws governing the use of recreational drugs in these places.

Pritam Saha
Pune Police Imposes Section 144
Pune Police Imposes Section 144 | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Pune: Using section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC), Pune Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar has tightened rules for all Pune clubs, bars, and pubs in an effort to increase safety and security. With these steps, the city's booming nightlife scene will remain orderly while also providing a safer atmosphere for its visitors.

New Guidelines: Key Points 

Hookah-Sheesha Ban: All types of hookah and sheesha are banned, indicating a change in the laws governing the use of recreational drugs in these places. 

Smoking Zone: Smoking will only be permitted in specific areas of clubs, providing customers who smoke with a more regulated and controlled atmosphere. 

Surveillance: CCTV cameras must be installed in all areas, with the exception of restrooms, in order to increase security and keep an eye on activity. 

License Rules: All bars, eateries, and clubs must have a current FL3 license from the excise department in order to guarantee regulatory compliance. A strict stance against any establishment running a nightclub without the required licenses, demonstrating a zero-tolerance policy towards such operations.

Curfew On Music: In compliance with local noise ordinances and to provide a more subdued atmosphere during the evenings, a rigorous curfew on music is enforced, requiring all amplified sounds to be turned off by 10 PM. 

Bouncer Recruitments: Bouncers must undergo thorough background checks to ensure a spotless record. Any deviations require express permission from Zone DCP. 

Closing Time Deadline: It is recommended that clubs, pubs, bars, and restaurants comply to legal operating hours by not operating past the specified deadline of 1:30 AM. 

The CrPC 144 section notification is reportedly being sent out for a period of 14 days. Pune Police will gather input from the public and relevant parties before determining the best course of action.

Published February 19th, 2024 at 16:53 IST

